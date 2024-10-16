Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Reduced by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $425,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 334.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.15.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $609.80. The stock had a trading volume of 159,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $413.92 and a 1-year high of $614.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

