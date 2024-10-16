Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Up 18.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) rose 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 15,629,405 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 4,259,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Trading Up 24.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.