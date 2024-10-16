Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 83.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 80.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 12,500.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $304.68 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $231.36 and a one year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.02.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $302.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Lithia Motors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.70.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.86, for a total value of $3,472,286.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,417,080.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,021 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,617. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Further Reading

