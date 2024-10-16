Lista DAO (LISTA) Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $72.17 million and approximately $16.94 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,586,847 tokens. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 179,943,966.77842927 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.4038851 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $27,889,381.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

