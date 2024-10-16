Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $136.90 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000725 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000879 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000949 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,734,189 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

