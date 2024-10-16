LimeWire Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.58 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. One LimeWire token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LimeWire has a market capitalization of $51.64 million and $3.58 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LimeWire has traded 12.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00250921 BTC.

About LimeWire

LimeWire’s genesis date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,377,496 tokens. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 299,377,496.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.17945715 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $4,690,750.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LimeWire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

