Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.86 and last traded at C$8.83, with a volume of 91177 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.72.

Life & Banc Split Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$403.35 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Life & Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.59%. Life & Banc Split’s payout ratio is currently 230.77%.

Insider Transactions at Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Wing-Sze Lau sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.62, for a total value of C$52,038.00.

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

