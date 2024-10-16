LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $126.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.00.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of LGIH opened at $114.50 on Friday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 12.63.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $602.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 27.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 16.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.7% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 906,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,096,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

