Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Sector Weight”

KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $560.83.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Stock Down 1.9 %

LII opened at $595.15 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $334.53 and a twelve month high of $627.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Lennox International by 165.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,416,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.