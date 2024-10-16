Leisure Capital Management Invests $872,000 in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HESM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $35.90. The company had a trading volume of 43,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.6677 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HESM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Transactions at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $444,268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

