Leisure Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $29.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,540. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.88.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

