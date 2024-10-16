Leisure Capital Management Has $511,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PPG traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.21. 433,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

