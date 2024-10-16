Leisure Capital Management Acquires Shares of 1,958 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 776,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.07.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AEP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.62. 506,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.01 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.06.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

