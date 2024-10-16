Legacy Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

