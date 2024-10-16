Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 588 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AOM opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.72 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

