Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,901 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $53,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $142.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.73. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $144.06. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

