LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Up 20.7% in September

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 114,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of LCNB opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. LCNB has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.50 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LCNB’s payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in LCNB by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCNB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LCNB by 43.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after acquiring an additional 231,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

