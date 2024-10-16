Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 333180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Latham Group Trading Up 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $822.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,064.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $169,065.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,021.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latham Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Latham Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 234,930 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 445,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 227,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Latham Group by 103.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Latham Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Latham Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

