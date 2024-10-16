Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 250.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of LRMR stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $473.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $113,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

