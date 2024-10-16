Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 6470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
Landstar Stock Down 64.3 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90.
About Landstar
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Landstar
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.