LandBridge (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.57.

LandBridge Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LandBridge

NYSE:LB opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. LandBridge has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $56.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LandBridge in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LandBridge in the second quarter worth about $497,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the second quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LandBridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,158,000.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

