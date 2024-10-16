LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 577 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 3.9% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $21,970,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Stryker by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,480. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $255.22 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $353.45 and a 200-day moving average of $342.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.16.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

