LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 405 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,436,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,207,000 after acquiring an additional 124,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,512,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,750,000 after buying an additional 107,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,635,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,592,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,611,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $185,810,000 after acquiring an additional 220,105 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 319,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,712. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

