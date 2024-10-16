LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after buying an additional 654,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,147,000 after acquiring an additional 304,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

LNT stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. 267,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,948. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

