LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Increases Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC owned about 0.10% of Generac worth $9,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 17.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 35.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 23,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Generac by 18.7% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 105,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after acquiring an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.62.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.22. 284,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,259. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $175.86. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at $89,346,790.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.