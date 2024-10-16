LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC cut its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after acquiring an additional 163,373 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gentex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,728,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $285,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,356 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gentex by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after purchasing an additional 230,873 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,957,000 after buying an additional 1,363,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Gentex by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,343,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after buying an additional 126,416 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.35. 184,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,403. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNTX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex acquired 3,152,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.