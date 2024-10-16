LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 124,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 28.0% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.93. 550,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.63 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.08.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

