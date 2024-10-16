Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Trading Up 6.8% – Still a Buy?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.84. 59,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 609,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KYMR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

