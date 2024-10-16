Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFF) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFF – Get Free Report) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Krung Thai Bank Public Stock Up 14.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

(Get Free Report)

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It offers various personal banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; life, health, motor, accident, and non-life insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.