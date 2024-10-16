Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Director Debra J. Perry Sells 5,280 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Korn Ferry Price Performance
KFY stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. 220,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,197. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.54.
Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.