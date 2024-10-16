Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Director Debra J. Perry Sells 5,280 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $387,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,994. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. 220,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,197. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $76.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Korn Ferry

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 40.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.