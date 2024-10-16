Kopion Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,460 shares during the quarter. Hexcel accounts for about 3.9% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Hexcel worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

HXL opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $77.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

