Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Short Interest Update

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 2,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of Kopin stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93. Kopin has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.60.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a negative return on equity of 131.82%. The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KOPN. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kopin from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Report on KOPN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kopin by 494.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 703,740 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 329.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 59,770 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 8.5% in the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 678,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kopin by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.