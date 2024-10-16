Komodo Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. Komodo has a total market cap of $35.20 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00056426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00035352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,519,992 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

