Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Update

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the September 15th total of 886,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Know Labs Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN KNW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,729. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Know Labs has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Know Labs stock. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Know Labs, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:KNW Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.12% of Know Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary sensor technology by radio and microwave spectroscopy in the United States. The company's proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy to detect, record, identify, and measure the signature of said materials or analytes.

