Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Shares Up 7.4% – Here’s What Happened

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. 92,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 61,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.
The stock has a market cap of $890.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter.
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
