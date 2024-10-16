Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the September 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $470,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,226,805.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 136,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $3,491,580.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,616,257.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 278,064 shares of company stock valued at $7,165,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 54.57% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 443.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.00 and a beta of 0.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $27.92.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

