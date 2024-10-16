Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 1621197 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 916,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $8,818,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 42.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 317,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 221.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 251,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 173,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,545,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,726,000 after buying an additional 144,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

