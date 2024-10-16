Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 856,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,325,000 after purchasing an additional 649,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 455,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,551,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 292,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,653,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 205,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,620,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $330.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $333.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $318.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.35.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.