Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth about $1,200,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.7% during the third quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 38.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.15. 9,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

