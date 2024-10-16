Keystone Wealth Services LLC Takes $651,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 42.2% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $277.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,650. The company has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.52.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

