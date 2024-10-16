Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $50.79. 3,394,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,932,040. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

