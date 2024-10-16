Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $750,000 Investment in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of VanEck Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, WBI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

RTH stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $220.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.09. VanEck Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $162.97 and a 12-month high of $221.97. The firm has a market cap of $225.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

