Keystone Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,755 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 367.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 998,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 784,873 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 16.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 53,946 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 330,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 202,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 297.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 298,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 200.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 121,011 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAY opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

