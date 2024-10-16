Keystone Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 44,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $154.16. 519,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,835. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.61. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

