Keystone Wealth Services LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day moving average is $173.13. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $146.02 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

