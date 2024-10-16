Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 71,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9,168.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 250,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,664. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.53 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.