Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September comprises 1.3% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy & Cox boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 1.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 119,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 12.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 28,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BATS FSEP traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,972 shares. The stock has a market cap of $546.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

