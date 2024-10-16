Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,454,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,515. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.91. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

