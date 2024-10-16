Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.12% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XDEC. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:XDEC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,975 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $384.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

