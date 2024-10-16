Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys Shares of 14,389 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.16. 3,495,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,522. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

